After much anticipation and a long wait, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza-starrer Chehre released in theatres on August 27. Helmed by Rumy Jafry, the movie revolves around a group of friends who are retired and perform mock trials with strangers which ultimately gets chaotic. Having said that, as per the reviews, the mystery thriller has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Chehre got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Chehre Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Sincere Performances Save This Predictable, Preachy Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive).

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unware, Chehre sees Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi plays a business tycoon. The thriller was supposed to release in theatres in July 2020 and then in March 2021, but was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Apart from the leads, Chehre also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Tawhid Rike Zaman, Alexx O'Nell, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Stay tuned!

