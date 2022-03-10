Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): The date for the 75th annual Tony Awards has been finalised and the annual event this year will take place on June 12 at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

According to Variety, similar to last year, the ceremony will exclusively start on Paramount Plus, which will air the first hour of the Tonys at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT followed by the remaining three hours being broadcasted on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Paramount Plus will continue to stream the CBS telecast as well and will offer the full four-hour show on-demand after that.

Broadway achievements during the 2021-2022 season will be honoured during the 75th Tony Awards, nominations for which will be announced on May 3.

As per Variety, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, along with White Cherry Entertainment have historically produced the Tony Awards, which have been broadcasted on CBS since 1978. (ANI)

