Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are dating each other for several years, however, keep their relationship low-key. They also share lovely posts for each other on their social media handles. Recently, they were seen engaging in fun-banter on social media.

Aadar took to Instagram Story and shared a quote, "I vow to always love, even during Football season," with a wink and black heart emoji.

Tara replied to his story and wrote, "Flattered!!! Now turn that bloody TV screen off."

Recently, Aadar posted a mushy picture on Tara's birthday and wrote a lovely birthday message.

"Happy Birthday ma cherie," he captioned the post.

Tara took to the post's comment section and wrote, "Thank you my sweetheart.. I love you," accompanied by a couple of heart emojis.

Tara and Aadar made their relationship 'Instagram official' back in August 2020. The couple has been one of the paparazzi's favourite muses as they keep getting snapped every now and then.

Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. She will next be seen in the thriller 'Apurva'.

'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram handle with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

'Apurva' marks the 27-year-old actor's first female-oriented film of her career.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and the official release date is still awaited. (ANI)

