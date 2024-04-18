Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan was all smiles when he was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the videos captured by Mumbai paps, Aamir was seen leaving Krome Studios in his signature look.

He opted for a kurta and loose bottom wear for day. Aamir carried a sleek hair look.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is the latest among a host of celebrities who have fallen victim to deepfake videos.

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a video of the actor purportedly promoting a political party recently went viral, evoking reactions from the audience.

On the work front, as a producer, Aamir is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'. (ANI)

