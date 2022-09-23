Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter and theatre director Ira Khan has announced her engagement to celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for reportedly over two years, made the announcement on Instagram late Wednesday night.

In the video shared by the couple from an event in Cervia, Italy, Nupur is seen getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand and Ira accepting his proposal.

"Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," read the caption of the post.

Ira is the younger of Aamir's two children with his first wife, film producer Reena Dutta.

