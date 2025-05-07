Los Angeles [US], May 7 (ANI): Aaron Eckhart, best known for his role in The Dark Knight and Olympus Has Fallen, will be seen in a plane thriller 'Midair' from Jeepers Creepers: Reborn and Iron Sky director Timo Vuorensola.

The project will mark the director's second airplane thriller after 97 Minutes, which was released in 2023. Written by George Mahaffey (Chief of Station), the movie is scheduled to start production in September, as per Variety.

Also Read | 'Veera Raja Veera' Song Copyright Case: Delhi High Court Stays Interim Order Against AR Rahman and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Makers.

Official synopsis reads, "When a seasoned ex-CIA cargo pilot embarks on a crucial flight to celebrate his son's birthday, he is thrust into a harrowing battle for survival as a rogue agent takes control of the plane. Facing deadly threats and a ticking clock, he must navigate treacherous skies while protecting his passengers and uncover a sinister plot. As the stakes escalate he discovers that loyalty and courage will be tested in ways he never imagined, all while fighting to reclaim control of his aircraft and safeguard his family's future."

Jamie Thompson, who also produced 97 Minutes, and Jon Keeyes are producing. Matthew Shreder is executive-producing for Concourse Media, which is co-financing and representing worldwide rights. According to Concourse, the film has a majority of international territories sold so the company will be shopping domestic and remaining territories in Cannes next week. (ANI)

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Vijay Varma Believes Terrorist Masood Azhar Deserves Harsher Punishment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)