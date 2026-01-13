Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): The makers of Abhay Verma and Thadani starrer 'Laikey Laikaa' have released the first look poster of the film today.

Taking to their Instagram, Phantom Studios shared the poster of the film. The photo features the blood-drenched shoes of a boy and a girl as they stand on the stairs. The film is being directed by Saurabh Gupta.

While sharing the poster, Phanom Studios wrote, "Earn Love!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTcUi-kjAy7/?hl=en

Actor Abhay Verma was earlier seen in the film Munjya, which was rooted in Marathi folklore. It also starred Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The movie was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and his havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma.

In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

As for Rasha Thadani, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Azaad' in 2025. Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' featured Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider with a deep connection to his horse.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the British and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character. Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. Ajay Devgn's strategic backing with a cameo helped propel 'Azaad' to the top. It earned Rs 1.5 crore nett box office collection on day one. (ANI)

