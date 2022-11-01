Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul will be the hosts for the next year's edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards.

Excited to be back as the host, Abhishek said, "I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally."

Farhan also expressed his happiness.

"IIFA is the only global platform that has traveled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting the 23rd edition," he said.

IIFA 2023 will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE from February 9 to 11, 2023. The 22nd edition was also held in the UAE.

Noted film personalities including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon are expected to be present at the popular award show. (ANI)

