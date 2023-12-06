Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned a heartfelt post for his nephew Agastya Nanda who is making his acting debut.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a monochrome picture which he captioned, "All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya!#TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu."

In the picture, Abhishek is seen holding Agastya's hand.

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai where several big B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapooor, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor among other marked their presence.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Meanwhile, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was recently seen in the sports drama film 'Ghoomer'. (ANI)

