Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently shooting in Prayagraj, took part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh and expressed his awe at the devotion and spirit of the millions attending the event.

Banerjee has been in the city for the past 7-8 days and has had the opportunity to closely observe the sacred gathering of devotees.

Speaking to ANI, the actor shared his divine experience, and said, "It is a very divine experience...I have been staying here for the last 7-8 days. I have seen the devotion of the people very closely...People from all over the country are coming in large numbers to participate in the Maha Kumbh...Humanity is very inspiring."

Reflecting on the best part of the Kumbh, Banerjee continued, "People's spirit. People are coming from different places. They are walking. They are resting wherever they can. They are moving ahead. This spirit of humanity will inspire me a lot. More than anything else, I think humanity wins."

Banerjee went on to add, "I have seen a lot of people up close. I have seen their devotion. The most amazing thing is that I have come face to face with my own India."

Katrina Kaif also visited Prayagraj on Monday to take part in the religious event. She met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and received his blessings.

The actress, in a conversation with ANI, said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings."

She went on to say, "I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Katrina's husband and actor, Vicky Kaushal, also visited the Kumbh Mela on February 13, just ahead of the release of his film 'Chhaava'.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took a sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam and praised the excellent arrangements.

Reflecting on his past experiences at the Kumbh, Kumar said, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed."

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to be a spectacular event, attracting millions of people. As of Sunday, nearly 630 million devotees had visited the site, according to the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department.

The final bath of the Maha Kumbh will coincide with Mahashivratri on February 26, drawing even more pilgrims. (ANI)

