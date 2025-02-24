The intense 2025 Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (February 23). Several celebrities were in attendance for the big clash in Dubai. Actress-model Urvashi Rautela was also in attendance for the mega fixture. The Daaku Maharaaj actress grabbed the spotlight after being spotted cheering for Team India from the stands. She shared several glimpses of her experience at the stadium, including a video where she greeted Pushpa 2 director Sukumar. ‘Rishabh Pant Ka Gift Tha Wo’: Netizens React to Urvashi Rautela’s Pre-Birthday Celebration During IND vs PAK Match in Dubai.

Urvashi Rautela Meets ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar in Dubai

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi Rautela shared a video in which she could be seen interacting with Sukumar. Sharing her admiration for the filmmaker, the actress captioned her post, "Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration." While we cannot hear what the duo discussed, netizens had some hilarious reactions to the clip.

Urvashi Rautela Meets Sukumar During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

Netizens React to Urvashi Rautela’s Interaction With Sukumar

Netizens utilised Urvashi Rautela's catchphrase, "First ever Indian actress", and hilariously reacted to her interaction with Sukumar during the IND vs PAK match in Dubai. One user wrote, "Pushpa 3 mein item song maang rahi hai," while another commented, "World's first woman to congratulate Sukumar sir in a stadium". Check out their reactions below. ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Goes Global! Japanese All-Girl Dance Group Performs Urvashi Rautela’s Viral Track From ‘Daaku Maharaaj’; Actress Shares Video of Their Energetic Rendition on Insta – WATCH.

Netizens Hilariously React Under Urvashi Rautela’s Post

Instagram Comments

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj, which was released during the Sankranthi festival (January 12). The Telugu action drama also featured Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in key roles.

