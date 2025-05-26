Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): The release date of crime thriller 'Stolen' starring Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman and Shubham has announced.

The makers announced that the film will premiere on June 4 on the OTT platform.

Led by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Stolen is a Jungle Book Studio production.

The movie follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child, as per the press release.

It is directed by Karan Tejpal and written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar-Agadbumb.

While talking about the project, executive producer Anurag Kashyap said in a statement, "Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go--that's exactly what Stolen did to me"

"What I love about this film is its refusal to conform. For me, cinema must be fearless, and Karan Tejpal has made a film that embodies that spirit.... This is the kind of film that challenges you, makes you jealous as a filmmaker and also inspires you at a time when you are clutching at straws for some homegrown cinematic hope and that's always worth championing. Stolen did all of that to me and I'm proud to support it," he added.

Executive producer Kiran Rao added, "'Stolen' is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film--her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places. It's that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame."

Executive producer Nikkhil Advani shared wat excited him to associate himself with the project, saying, "I've always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation - Stolen does exactly that. While its narrative is tense and gripping, it's ultimately anchored in deep emotional resonance."

"The brilliance of Stolen lies in how it delivers suspense with soul--it's fast-paced, yet never loses its emotional core." said executive producer Vikramaditya Motwane, "What drew me to the film was its razor-sharp narrative--every moment is deliberate, every beat purposeful."

While Gaurav Dhingra, producer and writer of 'Stolen' shared that it is a "taut, emotionally resonant thriller -- a human story wrapped in urgency and suspense. "

" This edge-of-the-seat thriller is more than entertainment--it holds a mirror to society, delving into powerful themes of justice, trauma, and human resilience," said Manish Menghani, director and head - content licensing, Prime Video India.

Prime Video will premiere a crime thriller, the Hindi original movie 'Stolen', on June 4 worldwide. (ANI)

