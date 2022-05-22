Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Jeffrey Cooper, an architect and member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has been convicted on a jury trial on three counts of child molestation, as reported by Los Angeles Times on Friday.

The jury's verdict was delivered on May 20 at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys, as per Variety.

Cooper was arrested four years ago and charged with eight counts of involvement with two children. Judge Alan Schneider erroneously declared a mistrial on the five counts brought by the second child. However, Cooper pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Sentenced on June 1, he could possibly face 12 years in prison. According to The Times, he has been detained without bail because the judge deemed him a flight risk.

Reports from Variety say that Cooper has been involved in building studio and sound mixing facilities and sound design for theatres. The victim said that Cooper positioned himself as a musical mentor but molested her in a recording studio when she was 12 or 13.

After the verdict was delivered, Dave Ring, an attorney for the accusers, said, "Obviously the families are disappointed that the jury didn't convict as to one victim, but they are very pleased to see the jury at least convicted as to the second victim. It was incredibly satisfying for them to see Cooper immediately remanded to prison for what he did. They've been put through nothing short of hell during the last four years of criminal proceedings," according to the Times.

Cooper became a member of AMPAS in 2002. His felony conviction triggers the Academy's internal review process and almost certainly ends with his expulsion from the Hollywood agency. (ANI)

