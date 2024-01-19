Los Angeles [US], January 19 (ANI): American comedian and actor Dana Carvey has reflected on his grief with the untimely passing away of his son, Dex Carvey, CNN reported.

This week, Carvey returned to the 'Fly on the Wall' podcast with fellow 'SNL' alum David Spade. It was his first episode since his son died of a heroin overdose in November, at the age of 32.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor Twin in White as They Get Spotted on BB 17 Sets To Promote Their Movie TBMAUJ (View Pics).

Carvey described a portion of his "private journey" with his wife Paula Zwagerman and their second kid, Thomas.

"We're all together and we do a lot of fun things," Carvey said.

Also Read | Indian Police Force Review: No Singham Comes to Rescue This Lacklustre Sidharth Malhotra-Rohit Shetty Cop Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"We hike, we go to church. You just want to make sure that you keep moving."

Easing back into work has been helpful, he added, as he rides the "pain train" that so many others have after losing a loved one.

"You don't know how long you're going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better," Carvey said.

"But in the meantime, all of this kind of stuff is very healthy."

Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey passed away at the age of 32 due to accidental drug overdose.

Following Dex Carvey's death, the family issued a statement in homage to him that closed with encouragement for families like theirs, as per CNN.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," they wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)