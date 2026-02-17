NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: India's first-ever Elevator & Escalator Symposium & Quiz 2026, held on 13th & 14th February 2026 in Chennai and dedicated exclusively to vertical transportation professionals, brought together leading experts who strongly emphasised the urgent need for uniform codes, safety standards, and regulatory compliance across the country. The two-day landmark event was organised by ISEEVENTUS Pvt Ltd, India's leading Elevator and Escalator exhibition organisation, and witnessed extensive technical discussions on emerging technologies, safety innovations, and best practices for the elevator and escalator ecosystem. The gala event concluded with announcement and felicitation of the winners of National Industry Quiz 2026.

The Symposium was inaugurated by Mr. V. Ramakrishnan, Chief Electrical Inspector to the Government of Tamil Nadu, and was graced by the presence of distinguished industry leaders including Mr. R. Balakrishnan, Vice President and Head - MEP Design, L&T Construction; Mr U Viswanathan, KONE Elevator India Pvt Ltd, Mr. Suraj Thodimarath, President, EECMAI and President, Asia Pacific, Wittur Group; Mr. Ravishanker Thandavan, FOCUS (VP), REVROY Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. V. Ramakrishnan appreciated the initiative and stressed the need for greater awareness of safety standards and strict adherence to the respective state Lift Acts across the country. He underlined that consistent implementation and compliance remain vital to improving public safety in vertical transportation.

Mr. R. Balakrishnan said such symposiums should be organised regularly across the nation to ensure the adoption of best manufacturing and engineering practices. He added that strengthening quality and safety in the industry will significantly contribute towards India's long-term vision of becoming a developed nation.

Highlighting the motivation behind the initiative, Mr. TAK Mathews, Principal Consultant, TAK Consulting and organiser of the Symposium, said, "Tamil Nadu has one of the highest concentrations of elevator manufacturing companies in the country, and the enthusiasm of the industry here encouraged us to choose Chennai as the maiden city for this symposium. I am delighted to witness professionals coming together to exchange knowledge, innovations, and insights, while staying updated on evolving technologies, best practices, and regulatory requirements."

Winners of National Industry Quiz (Who Will Be MAHAGURU?) Announced

Running parallel to the symposium, the grand finale of the ISEE Elevator Industry Quiz 2026 conducted over the past two months--was held at the conclusion of the event. The winners were announced and felicitated in the presence of eminent industry leaders and delegates.

The winners of the National Industry Quiz "Who Will Be MAHAGURU?" are:

Mahaguru: Mr. Akshay Mahadik and Mr. Vaibhav Baravkar (Schindler India) - Prize Money: Rs. 5 lakh.

1st Runner-Up: Mr. V. Sreekanth (Fujitec India Pvt. Ltd.) - Prize Money: Rs. 3 lakh.

2nd Runner-Up: Mr. Boopathi and Mr. Ramkumar Seeralan (Fujitec India) - Prize Money: Rs. 1 lakh.

All finalists and semi-finalists were also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The pioneering initiative aimed to create a high-impact knowledge-sharing platform focused on the most critical challenges and opportunities facing the industry today ranging from safety and compliance to innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation.

The structure and flow of the sessions were carefully designed to address the most pressing challenges faced by the elevator and component manufacturing industry today. Ultimately, the objective of this collective learning is to elevate industry-wide standards of quality, safety, and compliance. The sessions were designed to strengthen technical knowledge, improve operational efficiency, and enhance future readiness across the elevator and escalator industry.

The two-day Symposium was supported by leading industry partners including Fermator, Fujitec, Johnson Lifts & Escalators, KONE, Mitsubishi Elevator India, OTIS India, Schindler India, TAK Consulting and Tectronics Techworld.

To know more about ISEEVENTUS & Upcoming Expo 'ISEE 2026' visit www.isee-expo.com.

