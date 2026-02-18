Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Actor David Chokachi is set to reprise his original role of Cody Madison in Fox's new Baywatch series developed by Matt Nix, reported Deadline. The series will star Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, taking the lead role in the reboot.

Chokachi will recur on the series as OG heartthrob Cody Madison, who is returning to the beach. In the series, Cody runs 'The Shoreline', the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, where he still dons the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri To Make a Movie on Operation Sindoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar? Here's What We Know.

According to the outlet, the new Baywatch series will feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original, now with an entirely new cast donning the show's signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California's shoreline.

The Fox network issued a 12-episode straight-to-series order in September 2025, after the reboot had been in development since winter 2024. Production is scheduled to begin this spring, with filming set to take place at Venice Beach and the Fox Studio Lot in Century City, reported Deadline.

Also Read | 2026 Berlinale Open Letter: Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton Among 81 Celebs Protesting Over Gaza After Wim Wenders Remark, Arundhati Roy Quits Festival.

The original Baywatch, which debuted in 1989 on NBC, became one of the most-watched television shows worldwide despite its initial cancellation after one season. The shows aired in over 200 countries.

Hasselhoff led the series and helped launch the careers of actors such as Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa, and Yasmine Bleeth.

The new Baywatch is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, with Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) serving as showrunner and executive producer, alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

McG will direct the series premiere episode. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)