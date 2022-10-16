Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Actor Manava Naik, on Saturday night revealed that a cab driver threatened her and misbehaved with her in a recent social media post.

Taking to Facebook, Manava shared a long note in which she wrote, "Must share incident. I took an Uber at 8.15 pm. At BKC, the Uber driver started talking on phone. I asked him not talk. At BKC signal he jumped the signal. I told him don't. He did not listen. Traffic police stopped him. Clicked a photo. The Uber driver started arguing with the traffic police intervened. Asked the police to let him go now that he had already clicked the car photo. The Uber driver got angry. Said "Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupe'? I said 'tum phone pe baat kar rahe the'.

Also Read | BTS' Yet To Come in Busan Concert for 2030 World Expo Gains 50 Million Viewers.

"The uber moved ahead The uber driver started threatening me "rukh tereko dikhata hoo! I said 'police station chalo'. He then tried to stop the uber in a dark spot in bkc ( near jio garden) I said to go to the police station. We continued to argue... he drove fast. On the bkc kurla bridge he again tried to stop the uber saying "kya karege... rukh dikhata hao' I called uber safety. While the customer care person was on call. The uber driver raced on cunabhatti road upto Priyadarshani park. I asked the driver to stop he did not. He began to call someone.

"I started yelling. 2 bike riders and 1 rickshaw guy cornered the uber. Stopped it and got me out of the car. I am safe but definitely scared. Mumbai Police BMC Cmo, Maharashtra. Shrikant Eknath Shinde Vishwas Nangre Patil #ubercab #uber #EknathShinde #DevendraFadnavis, " she concluded.

Also Read | John Leguizamo Slams Super Mario Bros' Movie Makers for Going With an 'All White' Cast.

Post the incident, Manava lodged an FIR against the culprit and he has been now summoned by the Mumbai police.

https://twitter.com/Manavanaik/status/1581648601100402688

Taking to Twitter, Manava shared the update on the case and wrote, "Mumbai police have promptly taken cognisance of incident that took place yesterday with me. FIR has been lodged and the accused has been summoned. Special thanks to @MumbaiPolice@vishwasnp #safe #mumbai #womenhelp."

Meanwhile, Manava Naik has worked in many Tv serials like 'Teen Bahuraaniyaa', 'Tuza Maza Jamena', 'Baa Bahoo aur Baby' and 'Special Squad'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)