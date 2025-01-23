Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Actor Nimrat Kaur remembered his father Major Bhupender Singh by visiting his memorial statue in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on his 31st death anniversary today.

Taking to her Instagram, Nimrat penned a heartfelt message for her father who passed away while performing his duties.

Also Read | January 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 23.

"Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath. The young girl in me hasn't quite ever been able to process his brutal loss. The grown-up daughter, however, beams with pride, having witnessed the immortalisation of a dream we had as a family after a 3-decade long wait on his birth anniversary last year. We inaugurated a Shaheed Smaarak, named after him, honouring 12 other brave hearts alongside who lost their lives in the line of duty hailing from the same area as Mohanpura village, Papa's birthplace," she wrote.

The 'Airlift' actress also remembered the time when her father used to walk miles to attend school in the night and farm in the day.

Also Read | 'Toxic': Nayanthara To Play Female Lead in Yash's Upcoming Action Thriller? Akshay Oberoi Shares Update.

"May this memorial stand tall as a reminder and an inspiration for generations to come about the possibilities of life for a young boy who farmed by the day and walked for miles to attend school in the night, graduated from Jodhpur University on scholarship while being the hockey team captain, passed out of the IMA and went on to being a shining example of a true soldier. Remembering and celebrating my brave, handsome, one-in-a-billion father today, for all that he stood for - in life and in martyrdom. Satnaam wahe guru," Nirmrat wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFKGVCmyAAd/?img_index=2

In the bunch of photos, the actress was seen sitting at the memorial statue of her father Major Bhupender Singh. She also showcased the Shaurya Chakra which was posthumously awarded to her father for his valour, courage and self-sacrifice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)