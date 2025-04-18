Los Angeles [US], April 18 (ANI): Actor Patrick Adiarte, best known for his role in Season 1 of the revered 1970s comedy series M*A*S*H, has passed away. He was 82.

Adiarte breathed his last on Tuesday in a Los Angeles-area hospital of pneumonia, his niece, Stephanie Hogan, told The Hollywood Reporter.

When The Brady Bunch went to Honolulu for a family vacation in a three-part episode that kicked off the fourth season of the ABC series in 1972, Adiarte played a construction gofer who gives the kids a tour before they meet with all kinds of chaos after Bobby (Mike Lookinland) discovers a small tiki idol that could be cursed.

Adiarte also was a popular dancer on the 1965-66 NBC musical variety series Hullabaloo, where he began a short-lived singing career with the pop tune "Five Different Girls."

In 1952, Adiarte joined the Broadway cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's fabled The King and I, starring Yul Brynner and Gertrude Lawrence, as one of the royal children, then toured with the production across America.

Patrick Robert Adiarte was born in Manila on Aug. 2, 1942. He, his sister, Irene, and their mother, Purita, were imprisoned by the Japanese on the island of Cebu in February 1945 during World War II. Irene, then 5, and Patrick, then 2, were burned when the Japanese lobbed grenades at them when the family tried to escape, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

