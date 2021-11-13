Singer Adele recently opened up about her relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul, saying it is the most incredible, openhearted, and the easiest relationship she has ever been in. TMZ obtained quotes from the recent interview of the 33-year old artist with Rolling Stone, where she detailed her new romance with Paul, saying they first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago. Juhi Chawla Makes This ‘Earnest’ Request to Fans on Her 54th Birthday.

But, the duo did not let the things out until June 2021 and was spotted together a month later. The couple made things official shortly after, and have been nearly inseparable ever since. "I didn't really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself," Adele told in an interview with Rolling Stone as per TMZ. Jai Bhim Beats The Shawshank Redemption to Take the First Spot in IMDb's List of Top Films.

The couple were spotted attending the NBA Finals in July, LeBron's wife's birthday party in August and more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Golden State Warriors. She had also introduced him to her 9-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. Adele separated from Konecki when she was 30. Konecki now lives across the road from the singer, and they share custody of their son Angelo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)