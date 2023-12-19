Actor Aditya Roy Kapur attended the star-studded screening of his rumoured girlfriend and actor Ananya Panday's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in style. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Aditya and Ananya from the screening on Monday night in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur Arrives for Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie Screening, Watch Video Here.

Aditya was seen dressed in a casual checkered grey shirt and grey denims. He completed his look with a sporty cap. Ananya wore a white crop top that she paired with a mini black-blue denim skirt and black blazer for her film screening. Apart from Aditya, Ananya's BFFS Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were also snapped by the paps.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the famous 'Koffee' couch in the recent episode of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 8.

During a conversation with the Aashiqui 2 actor KJo addressed the rumours of him dating actor Ananya Panday to which he wittily replied, "You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies."

Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of KWK 8 Ananya said she was feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur," to which the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor said "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now." "You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, "I'm quite joyous".

Karan also asked him if the first word that comes to his mind when he says Ananya is "joy"?. To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss".

When Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch with Sara Ali Khan, Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, Night Manager. The web series Night Manager is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

Talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series Call me Bae. Meanwhile, Aditya will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro...in Dino.