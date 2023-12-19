Aditya Roy Kapur made a notable appearance at the screening of Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The couple drew attention as Aditya donned a casual yet stylish ensemble—a checkered shirt paired with denim jeans. Ananya, on the other hand, showcased her fashion flair in a chic mini denim skirt, a white crop top, and a striking black coat. Their fashion choices added flair to the event, captured in a circulating video, sparking excitement among fans and admirers. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

See Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's Latest Outing Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

