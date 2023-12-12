Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan will be seen together in a pan-India action drama, the makers on Tuesday announced. The untitled film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. The project marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who has previously served as the director of photography for several Telugu blockbusters such as Kshanam and Goodachari, both headlined by Sesh. Deo also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, Layla, which was officially selected for the 68th Cannes Film Festival. In a press statement, the makers said the film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi separately. Shruti Haasan Celebrates Diwali in Greece Amid Shooting for Her International Film the Eye!.

"Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language," they said. Shruti Haasan: I Want to Share My Truth and Speak with Ease.

The upcoming feature marks Sesh's second Hindi movie outing after his 2022 acclaimed film Major, which featured him as the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Sesh and Deo sharing story and screenplay credits.