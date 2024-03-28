Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): After entertaining the audience with his performance in 'Animal', actor Bobby Deol is all set to join the cast of a YRF spy universe film.

As per the sources, he will be seen playing a villain in the upcoming untitled film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

"Bobby Deol's inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences," informed a trade source.

Alia portrays a female agent in the film, which is helmed by YRF's indigenous director Shiv Rawail. This film also stars Sharvari, who is teamed with Alia as a super agent on a mission.

The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3', and 'War 2'. The film is set to go on floors this year.

Talking about Bobby, he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque in 'Animal' who was a mute villain. 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

He bagged the Best Actor in a Negative Role award for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal' at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

Deol will be seen next in 'Kanguva' also starring Suriya Sivakumar.

Recently, taking to X, Studio Green treated fans with the teaser video on Tuesday and captioned the post, "Here's the phenomenon #Kanguva."

In the 50-second breathtaking teaser, Suriya is seen as a mighty and ruthless warrior. The action sequences in the teaser promise to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, with Bobby Deol joining as the antagonist and in a never-before-seen avatar. The video also shows glimpses of the tribal warriors and has some highly engaging action sequences as well.

Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'. Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release(sic)'' (ANI)

