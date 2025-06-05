Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Pahalgam terror attack has severely impacted the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government is making strong efforts to restore confidence and revive travel to the region.

As part of this initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, administration and Bhaderwah Development Authority organised a grand musical night in the picturesque town of Bhaderwah.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Calls ‘It’s a Dream Come True’ To Star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro... in Dino'; Trailer Out Now (Watch Video).

The event brought together artists, cultural performers, and Bollywood celebrities to celebrate local heritage and peace.

Held under tight security, the night was marked by vibrant music, traditional performances, and a warm display of Bhaderwah's hospitality, drawing both locals and visitors.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Sonu Sood 'Heartbroken' As He Reacts to Stampede Incident During RCB's IPL 2025 Victory Parade, Says 'No Celebration Is Worth a Life' (View Post).

Local residents and stakeholders in the tourism sector welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that such cultural programs would not only promote tourism but also restore livelihoods linked to the travel industry.

The scenic beauty of Bhaderwah, often referred to as "Mini Kashmir," served as the perfect backdrop for the event, reinforcing the region's potential as a peaceful and attractive tourist

Bollywood actor Sunny Hinduja, while attending the grand musical night in Bhaderwah, hailed the region's beauty and peaceful atmosphere. "We are here to show the world that Bhaderwah is not only beautiful, but also completely peaceful. Come experience its weather, nature, and warmth," he said, encouraging tourists to visit the hidden gem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandan Roy Sanyal added, "Bhaderwah is a beautiful place with a completely peaceful atmosphere. I would like to tell everyone to come here at least once with their family and friends and experience the love and beauty of this place. The music you hear behind me symbolises that everything here is calm, safe, and perfectly fine."

Sharib Hashmi said, "Wherever we've gone in Jammu and Kashmir, we've felt completely safe. And looking at the atmosphere here, it doesn't feel its unsafe are anything happened here. The people here themselves are saying confidently that the place is absolutely safe.I want to appeal to all Indians to come here. There are so many truly beautiful places -- everyone should visit. When we go back to Mumbai, we'll tell everyone: go to Jammu, go to Kashmir, and definitely visit Bhaderwah." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)