Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Actor Ahan Shetty and his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff attended model Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge wedding. On Monday, Tania shared pictures from the wedding on social media.

Tania took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the wedding. She posted a couple of pictures with Ahan. Tania wore a purple gown with a statement diamond necklace while Ahan opted for a black tux for the wedding.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Cheers to you gorgeous girl @sofiarichie."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrbAKSuIOdE/

Ahan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller film 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and gathered a decent response from the audience. (ANI)

