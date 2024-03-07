Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn's film 'Shaitaan' is all set to be out in theatres on Friday.

A night before the big day, the makers of 'Shaitaan' held a special screening in Mumbai for the members of the film industry.

Actor R Madhavan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, attended the screening in an all-black look.

He happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Ajay marked the screening with his son Yug.

The father-son duo was all smiles as they posed for the paps stationed outside the venue.

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Kartik Aaryan also attended the screening of 'Shaitaan'.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' is a supernatural thriller. Jyotika is also a part of the film.

Sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

He conducted thorough research before diving into the shoot of the film.

"Like I said, I don't really watch this genre, and I never thought I would be venturing into it. So, actually, like a school kid, we used to sit and watch videos, read, and watch other films. The whole team would sit in a room, and we would actually try to study. It was almost like going back to school, trying to understand how these films are made, how the camera works, how the action works, how scenes work, and how emotions work. So, I told my team, 'Let's all sit, learn, and be sure that we know how to pull this off.' Going back to school and feeling nervous before we hit the floor was a really good experience, and I wish I could do it again and again, in new genres, in new films, and always be challenged to see how I can pull them off," Vikas opened up. (ANI)

