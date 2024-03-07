Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film Maidaan, broke his silence on the box-office clash between Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in the lead. Both the films are set to square off against each other at the box office as they have booked a festival release on the occasion of Eid in April. Ajay spoke with the media about the trailer launch of Maidaan at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here's All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!

The actor was asked to speak on the clash between two films, he responded in a heartbeat as he said, "I was waiting for this question. See, first of all, I won't call it a clash. I would never want two films to release together for obvious reasons of both films suffering in terms of collections but, there are certain situations wherein you don't have a choice but to release your film with another film. Such things are sometimes not under our control."

He continued, "Both the films belong to different genres. Akshay, I and everyone are like a family, and we are best of friends. We don't look at it like a clash, our perspective is different. For us, it's a big weekend, a festival time which will surely benefit our film. And I hope, rather, I'm confident that both the films will do good business." Maidaan, which also stars Priya Mani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, is set to release in theatres in April on the occasion of Eid. The exact release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

