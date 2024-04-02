Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ajay Devgn, who has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and Bollywood celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh since morning, has now also received good wishes from dear friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who joined in and extended heartfelt wishes to the actor.

Salman Khan took to X and wrote, "Janamdin Mubarak ho bhai ... @ajaydevgn (Wishing you a Happy Birthday, brother)."

https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1775132405667422267?s=20

Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture of him with Ajay Devgn on X and penned a heartfelt short note. "Happy Birthday Raju. Have a good one and keep rocking like you always do," he wrote.

https://x.com/duttsanjay/status/1775134952256045419?s=20

Ajay, who has delivered multiple blockbuster films, is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche through his diverse projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Maidaan'.

Earlier today, the makers also announced they are all set to unveil the final trailer on Ajay's birthday. Sharing the new poster, Ajay took to Instagram and shared the trailer announcement with his fans.

He captioned the post, "Coach S.A.Rahim aur unki #TeamIndia aa rahi hai #Maidaan mein jeet haasil karne! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Today!"

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10. (ANI)

