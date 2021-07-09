New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): After several music challenges, here comes another video contest trend that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar introduced to fans on Friday.

The 'Kesari' actor hopped onto his Instagram handle to introduce the new reel contest. He posted a quirky reel video with his recently released song 'Filhaal 2' playing in the background. The short funny clip starts with Akshay romancing Nupur Sanon- who was the female lead in the song; soon the frame changes and replaces Nupur with Bhumi Pednekar, to which Akshay shocks and recalls her name.

On a related note, Bhumi will soon be seen sharing screen space with Akshay in the upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan'. This movie will mark the second collaboration between the actor after their superhit movie 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha'.

"Kicking off the #Filhaal2Reels contest...here's my fun entry with @bhumipednekar and @nupursanon. Now looking forward to yours. Remember to keep them innovative," the actor captioned the post.

The video garnered over six lakh views within a few hours of being posted, with fellow celebrities including Kriti Sanon also liking the post.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon-starrer latest track 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' is a sequel to 'Filhall', which was released in 2019. B Praak has sung for both 'Filhall' and 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat'. Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk also marked his presence in the second part.

The music video showcases the pain one goes through after a breakup. In the video, viewers can see Dr Kabir Malhotra (Akshay Kumar) getting teary-eyed at the marriage of his love Meher Grewal (essayed by Nupur) with Ammy Virk.

Even after Meher's (Nupur) marriage, Kabir (Akshay) did not lose hope and tried to get in touch with her. However, the love triangle ended when Kabir (Akshay) died in an accident, leaving fans heavy-hearted.

Arvindr Khaira has directed the music video of 'Filhaal 2'.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar's film front, the actor has much-awaited movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Prithviraj', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)