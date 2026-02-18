New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): In a major step towards accelerating development work in the state, the Haryana Government has finalised procurement processes for more than 40 departments. The decision was taken in a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Proposals for projects across several departments, including Power, Public Health, Public Works, Irrigation, Transport, and IT, were approved, and tenders for multiple development works were issued.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the primary objective of the government is to provide better quality facilities to the people. He directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of all development projects so that works are completed within stipulated timelines and as per quality standards. He stated that he would personally review the projects and ensure judicious utilisation of every penny. "No negligence in development works will be tolerated," he said.

During the meeting, the tender for the construction of two Ranney wells and one boosting station under the AMRUT-2 scheme to provide clean drinking water in Palwal city was finalised. The project will cost approximately Rs 100 crore, a release said.

Similarly, the tender for the construction of a 6 MLD capacity water works in village Sirohi Bahali in Mahendragarh was finalised at a cost of Rs 53.47 crore. This facility will provide clean drinking water to around 39 nearby villages.

In Rewari city, an 8 MLD capacity raw water storage tank will be constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore to strengthen the city's water supply system.

A project worth Rs 37.89 crore was approved for strengthening the Chhuchhakwas-Matanhail road in Jhajjar. Another Rs 46.20 crore will be spent on strengthening the Dharsul-Ratia road in Tohana.

In addition, construction of an academic block at Government Women's College, Gurugram, will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 9.37 crore, while an Excise Building will be constructed in Fatehabad at a cost of Rs 13.60 crore.

HSIIDC will also construct a Facilitation Centre for industries in Sohna at a cost of Rs 12.80 crore to promote industrial activities.

The Chief Minister informed that the process to provide 200 city electric buses in Faridabad and Gurugram under the Prime Minister City Bus Service has been finalised. Additionally, electric bus depots will be constructed in Ambala at a cost of Rs 13 crore and in Hisar at Rs 14 crore.

Approval has also been granted for the purchase of 19 cranes for the Transport Department. A Gymkhana Club will be constructed in Faridabad at a cost of Rs 16.50 crore.

The Police Department has completed the procurement process for 163 single-door and 183 CCTV-integrated multi-zone metal door machines for district secretariats and other government buildings.

In the energy sector, approval has been granted for purchase of transformers and other equipment worth Rs 57.25 crore for seven new 33 KV substations in Panipat and Karnal. Equipment worth Rs 62.75 crore will also be procured for seven new 33 KV substations in Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar.

New 66 KV substations will be constructed at Musimbal in Ambala and Saidopur in Yamunanagar at a cost of Rs 40 crore. A 66 KV substation will be set up at Dharuhera in Rewari at a cost of Rs 33.75 crore, and a 220 KV substation will be established in Sector-75A, Gurugram at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

A bridge will be constructed in the village Damla, Yamunanagar at a cost of Rs 13.39 crore. In Rohtak, Rs 97.45 crore will be spent on remodeling four RD of the Bhaloth Distributary and enhancing its capacity. (ANI)

