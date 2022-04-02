Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Celebrities from the film and television industry extended birthday wishes to comedian Kapil Sharma, who turned a year older on Saturday.

Bollywood 'Khiladi' and actor Akshay Kumar shared a cute picture along with a funny caption, which read, "I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho. Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @Kapilsharma."

Actor Suniel Shetty also shared a picture featuring Kapil and himself and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Kapil Paa!! You are undoubtedly the best in what you do! God bless! @ Kapilsharma."

Actor Anil Kapoor extended his birthday wishes to Kapil. Along with the throwback photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday! Here's to another year filled with laughter, love and happiness!!"

Actor Archana Puran Singh shared several images where they can be seen dancing together.

She penned a heartfelt which read, "H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y @kapilsharma You hold a special place in everyone's heart Kapil. And more so in mine Because who else would annoy and endear, tease and please, taana-maaro and maafi-maango ... all in a single minute...... except YOU May this day and all days to come bring you as much (and more) joy and happiness as you bring to the world around you! God bless."

Comedian and mom-to-be Bharti Singh also took to her Instagram story and wished his 'King bro'. Along with Kapil's image, she wrote, 'Happy birthday @Kapilsharma. King bro! I love you.'

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek shared a candid picture with Kapil and captioned, "Happy birthday my brother kappu @kapilsharma bhai 10 saal se Zada hogye hai sath me Bhagwan kare aisa hi chalta rahe.. Aise hi khushiya baat te raho duniya bhar me Be happy and smiling always Love you."

Other comedians like Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti also wished the comedian with adorable images. (ANI)

