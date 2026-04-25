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Agency News Agency News India News | Relative of South Tripura DFO Detained in Major Corruption Probe; Rs 60 Lakh Cash Seized Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a major development that has sent shockwaves through Tripura's administrative circles, state police have detained a Mumbai-based relative of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer after seizing nearly Rs 60 lakh in cash at Agartala Railway Station.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a major development that has sent shockwaves through Tripura's administrative circles, state police have detained a Mumbai-based relative of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer after seizing nearly Rs 60 lakh in cash at Agartala Railway Station.

The accused, Rajendra Chintaman Kaklij, reportedly the maternal uncle of South Tripura Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Ravindra Wagh, was intercepted on Thursday afternoon before entering the designated platform. Authorities recovered Rs 59,94,500 in cash from his possession, raising serious questions about the source of the funds.

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The case has intensified with multiple detentions, including DFO Wagh, Kaklij, a forest guard, and the official driver of the DFO's government vehicle. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with investigations being jointly conducted by the state police's Special Branch and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to police sources, the cash was allegedly packed under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night at the DFO's official residence in South Tripura. A forest guard present at the time is believed to have witnessed the packing of the large sum.

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Investigators revealed that Kaklij had arrived in Agartala from Mumbai by flight on Wednesday but opted to return by train, reportedly to avoid scrutiny. On Thursday, he was transported to the railway station in a government vehicle assigned to the DFO, accompanied by a forest guard and driver. The DFO himself was not present during the transit.

Sources further indicated that intelligence agencies had been monitoring the financial activities of Wagh amid allegations of irregularities in forest department projects. The seizure is expected to add weight to suspicions of possible financial misconduct.

Wagh, a probationary IFS officer of the 2020-2022 batch, is currently serving as the DFO of South Tripura. His alleged involvement has elevated the seriousness of the case, with the Crime Branch and railway police expected to probe deeper into possible corruption within the department.

On Friday, Kaklij was taken for a medical examination following prolonged questioning and subsequently produced before a court, where he was remanded to police custody.

Officer-in-Charge Raju Bhowmik told ANI that the arrest could lead to "serious and unexpected revelations" regarding corruption in South Tripura's forest administration and may draw significant attention from the government.

However, officials have remained tight-lipped. Both GRP authorities and Superintendent of Police Kishore Debbarma declined to comment on record, citing the sensitivity of the case.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities expecting further disclosures in the coming days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)