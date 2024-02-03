Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar treated his fans to a motion poster of a soul-stirring music video titled 'Shambhu', sung by the actor himself along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose. It depicts him as a devout Shiv bhakt.

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Jai Mahakaal..."SHAMBHU" song video releasing on 5th February, 2024."

Dressed in traditional attire, Akshay captured the essence of a Shiv Bhakt in look with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and an expression of intense devotion.

The poster shows him in long locks whiel also sporting Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul (associated with Lord Shiva) in hand.

Recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Akshay, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar have returned to Mumbai after extensively shooting in Jordan for crucial scenes, celebrating the film's completion specially.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Earlier, Akshay unveiled the intriguing teaser video. Taking to Instagram, he treated fans with a much-awaited teaser video and captioned it, "Soldier by heart, devil by brain. Beware of us, we are India!"

The teaser showcased Akshay and Tiger in action pack mode as they battle with their enemy, who wants to destroy India.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Previously, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Coming back to the song, 'Shambhu' is sung by Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose. The lyrics, penned by Abhinav Shekhar, complement the music composed by Vikram Montrose. The song is set to release on the Times Music YouTube Channel on February 5. (ANI)

