New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The highly anticipated film 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, is generating considerable excitement with its recent poster reveal.

Following Rashmika Mandanna's regal first look as Maharani Yesubai, the makers have also shared Akshaye Khanna's intense portrayal of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Maddock Films shared the new poster of Akshaye Khanna's character as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb on Instagram.

In the captivating poster, Khanna looks unrecognisable while exuding the raw intensity of his character.

His hair, flowing across his face, adds to the menacing aura of the character. The poster features Khanna donning the Mughal crown.

The post, accompanying the image, read: "Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra (The new face of fear and terror) - Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire!"

On Tuesday, the makers of Chhaava also shared Rashmika Mandanna's royal first look as Maharani Yesubai, who was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The post on Instagram was captioned, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya."

Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

The film is set to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025. (ANI)

