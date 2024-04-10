Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Alay F is gearing up for the release of her two films 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Srikanth'.

While 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 11, 'Srikanth' is scheduled to be out on May 10.

Also Read | From Metropolis to Demolition Man, 5 Hollywood Movies That Eerily Predicted Future Technologies.

Opening up about the above-mentioned projects, Alaya said, "I couldn't have imagined having two such different projects of mine releasing within less than a month of each other! I shot both of these incredible films simultaneously last year and I remember how grateful I was feeling at that time. I have the same feeling again now! With the trailer drop of Srikanth and the release of Bade Miya Chote Miyan tomorrow I really couldn't have asked for more."

She added, "I am feeling grateful, happy, excited, nervous and every emotion possible right now. Playing 2 such different women and watching it all come to life is truly a dream come true. What a blessing to have two incredible theatrical releases so close together! Fingers crossed!"

Also Read | Kerala Imam Slams Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story Screenings In Eid Sermons.

In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Alaya will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is an action-packed drama.

'Srikanth' is based on life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. It stars RajKummar Rao in the lead role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)