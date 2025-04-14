Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Actor and film producer Alec Baldwin shared his health update and the strict diet he followed to lose weight for his role in the 2013 comedy-drama Blue Jasmine.

"Alec coming and working out, being a little bit more active, can only help," said his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, as the couple is trying yoga together, reported People.

"He's taken like exercise, a couple yoga classes with me over the past 13 years, not his thing. We tried to run together a few times. It's just not his thing," she added.

"And it's not just the age difference, it's just that he's a theater kid and I'm a jock," she added.

Hilaria tried sitting on top of Alec to help him stretch while telling him that he "holds trauma" in his shoulders, as per the outlet.

Alec added that past events have a deep impact on his mental and physical health. He referred to him being charged in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. During a July 2024 criminal trial, a judge dismissed the charges against the actor, as per the outlet.

"It really, really negatively affected my health, and I wasn't like that," he said, adding, "No matter what I had, my hip hurt, this hurt. I had energy, and now this sucked a lot of the energy out of me. And so a year from now, I want to have put a lot of focus on my health and have that be very different."

Alec noted that he actively took part in sports and had an active lifestyle until he was about 40 years old, when work got busy and he started a family.

"So to be married to somebody who's as physically fit as you, as I'm kind of slipping -- my strength and my coordination-- it is bizarre," he said. "I just want to get healthy," reported People.

He recalled how he lost weight for his 2013 film, 'Blue Jasmine'.

"I didn't have no pasta, no potatoes, no candy, no sugar, and I lost probably 25 pounds," he recalled. "You see me in the movie and I look trim, comparatively speaking, but I did have the barbecue sauce in my hair," reported People. (ANI)

