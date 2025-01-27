Los Angeles [US], January 27 (ANI): The premiere date for the much-awaited reality series 'The Baldwins', which will feature Alec Baldwin, and his wife Hilaria, has been announced.

The series will revolve around the daily lives of the Baldwin family, showing the challenges and lighter moments of raising a large family in the public eye. It will also touch on the impact of the tragic 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The season premiere will show Alec and Hilaria celebrating their eldest son Rafael's ninth birthday and taking a summer trip to East Hampton. However, the episode will also look into the complexities the family faces as Alec navigates the aftermath of his legal battles related to the Rust incident.

In the first-look promo shared by TLC on Monday, Hilaria Baldwin reflects on the tragedy, saying, "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it." Alec Baldwin is also shown expressing his gratitude, saying, "I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."

Check out the promo

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFVU6qEOAQg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier this month, Alec Baldwin filed a civil rights lawsuit against Santa Fe officials, alleging wrongful prosecution for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death, as per Variety. While the case was dismissed last year due to withheld evidence, Baldwin was officially cleared in December 2023.

The series is produced by Terminal B Television. According to Variety, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, in a joint statement said, "This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share."

The show is set to premiere on February 23, at 10 p.m. ET. (ANI)

