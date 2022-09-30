Alia Bhatt is over the moon after an article in The Guardian listed her act from Gangubai Kathiawadi in best performance category. The actress took to Twitter and re-shared the piece along with few grimacing emojis. "Darling, you were dreadful! The best (and worst) big-screen performances of all time,' reads the title of the article in which Alia got mentioned. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enthralling New Offering, Alia Bhatt’s Superlative Performance Is Simply Unmissable! (LatestLY Exclusive).

