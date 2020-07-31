New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wishes poured in for actor Kiara Advani as she turned 28 on Friday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to wish the 'Kabir Singh' actor on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Dearest Kiara, your talent and energy light up the world. Here's to a Happy Birthday."

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared a stunning picture from Kiara's Instafeed and wished her on a special day.

Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also made sure to extend birthday greetings to the actor.

She posted a picture of Kiara with the husband-wife duo and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @kiaraaliaadvani, Beautiful inside out."

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who had worked with Kiara in Netflix's 'Guilty' shared a picture from the sets of the film and wished her co-actor on her birthday.

"I love my Kiki. Happiest birthday to you," she wrote along with the picture.

Others who extended birthday greetings to the 'Good Newwz' actor include actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

