Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Alia Bhatt made her first appearance after giving birth to her baby girl on Thursday morning. Ranbir was seen holding the baby in the car.

The 'Brahmastra' couple was snapped on their way back home in a car.

Also Read | The Crown Season 5 Review: Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana Stands Out In This Uneven and Unfocused Outing of Netflix's Royal Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the pictures, Alia was seen dressed in a black outfit and golden hoop earrings. Post delivery glow was seen on her face.

On the other hand, the new daddy was seen holding his newborn in his arms.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Other Actresses in Dungarees!.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor spotted leaving the hospital.

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

'Brahmastra' is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)