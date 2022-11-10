Alia Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl on November 6, has been discharged from Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. The newly blessed parents were photographed along with their little munchkin as they left for their Bandra residence today morning. A video of dad Ranbir Kapoor carrying his newborn daughter in his arms has gone viral. Check out the video below: Parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Leave the Hospital as They Head Home With Their Baby Girl (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor And His Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)