As Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their next release, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the duo recently turned the spotlight towards them with their stylish avatar at Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show. While Alia shined in a lehenga, looking like the perfect bride with her long dupatta and matching jewellery, Ranveer's look was indeed not to be missed.

He stunned everyone with his traditional attire. Ranveer made a spectacular entry during the fashion event. He opted for a sherwani and a glittering jacket and during the ramp walk, he also planted a kiss on Deepika Padukone’s cheek. She looked elegant in a sari.

Ranveer and Alia will be sharing screen space in the movie 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Coming back to Manish Malhotra’s show, it was attended by many well-known faces of the entertainment industry including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor,Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi. Mukesh Ambani and his family also attended the event.

Apart from them Ridhi Dogra, Nusshratt Bharuccha, and Khushi Kapoor also grabbed the eyeballs with their style statement. (ANI)

