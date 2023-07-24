Makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are here to spread energy towards fans with their new song "Dhindhora Baje Re". Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the full video of the song titled "Dhindhora Baje Re". Sharing the video, he wrote, “Rebels in love Revel in love!” The clip shows Alia and Ranveer dancing at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is seen twinning in traditional red attires and showing their dance moves. This dance number is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Film Promotion in Kolkata Is All About Yellow Taxi and Love! (Watch Video).

This is the film's fourth track after ''Tum Kya Mile'' and ''What Jhumka'' and ''Ve Kamleya''. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28. The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. RRKPK Song 'Dhindhora Baje Re': Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Dance Their Hearts Out In Durga Puja Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Dhindhora Baje Re Song Video Here:

And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them. The movie promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.