Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors reached Kolkata to launch their song "Dhindhora Baje Re". To make the event more iconic, Dharma Production shared a short video about Alia and Ranveer and captioned it, "Kolkata - you have our Heart (Love emoji) ! Aapke pyaar ka #DhindhoraBajeRe and it is echoing all around!". In this video, Alia is wearing a red-pink chiffon saree, Ranveer opted for a white shirt- black pants and they are surrounded by yellow taxis. During the film's promotional event, Ranveer Singh was asked about his experience working with Alia after Gully Boy, Ranveer said "It's always interesting to work with Alia. Working with everyone and creating magic on screen will always be fun.". When asked about the song and Kolkata, Ranveer said, "We can't imagine Durga Puja without Kolkata. This city is special and it will always be special for all of us." RRKPK Song 'Dhindhora Baje Re': Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Dance Their Hearts Out In Durga Puja Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Video Here:

