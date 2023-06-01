Actor Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan died on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Alia mourned the loss of her grandfather. She posted a throwback video of her "nana" from his birthday celebrations and penned an emotional note remembering her "hero." Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Narendranath Razdan Dies; Actress Shares a Throwback Video and Pens and Emotional Note in Memory of Her ‘Hero’.

"My grandpa. My hero...Played golf till 93...Worked till 93..Made the best omelette..Told the best stories..Played the violin..Played with his great granddaughter..Loved his cricket..Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," she wrote.

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences. "Sending you a massive hug," director Karan Johar commented. "Sending you and the whole family a massive hug ... sorry for your loss," a social media user commented.

Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan also paid a touching tribute to her father. "Daddy ..Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit." "It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it's now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again," she wrote.

Narendranath Razdan was unwell for a while and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai sometime back.

