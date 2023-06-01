It was just a few days ago that it was reported that Alia Bhatt skipped the IIFA 2023 as her maternal grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, is in critical condition. He was in the ICU in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actress has now posted on social media an emotional post and shared that her grandpa has passed away. Sharing a throwback video of him, Alia mentioned in the post, “My grandpa. My hero”. She also wrote, “My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy.” Alia Bhatt's Grandfather Narendra Razdan in Critical Condition, Actress Misses IIFA 2023: Report.

Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)