Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Ed-a-Mamma, the homegrown sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand for children and mothers, founded by actress Alia Bhatt, has opened its first standalone store in Bengaluru.

Located at the newly launched Mall of Asia, this new address marks the brand's fourth physical store in India, and the first in the South, as the brand scales thoughtfully in partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL).

Founded by actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, Ed-a-Mamma has captured the hearts of conscious families across India with its joyful, earth-friendly approach to kids wear, maternity wear, and early learning products.

In a press note shared by Reliance Retail and Ed-a-Mamma, Alia Bhatt said, "Ed-a-Mamma's first offline store in Bengaluru is a significant milestone for our brand and a dream come true for me!" said Alia Bhatt, Founder.

"We began as a small, homegrown business, and with the right partnership with Reliance and a shared purpose, we've been able to grow our world to include clothing, books, toys, and so much more--all designed to nurture a love for the planet. I'm excited for Bengaluru's families to experience everything we've built with so much heart," added Alia Bhatt.

Located on the second floor of Mall of Asia, the 805 sq ft store has been thoughtfully constructed using sustainable materials, including eco-conscious fixtures and natural textures.

It reflects Ed a-Mamma's "forest-first" philosophy, where nature is both inspiration and intention.

What makes this store truly magical is how it brings to life the whimsical world of Ed Finds A Home, Alia Bhatt's debut children's book.

The visual merchandising playfully recreates the journey of Ed, a hopeful dog in search of a family, and Alia, a compassionate girl with a secret superpower--echoing the brand's deeper values of empathy, environmentalism, and wonder.

Each storytelling zone is designed to immerse young visitors in the universe of Ed and his friends.

The product range includes:

Kidswear (ages 0-14) made with natural fabrics and plastic-free trims

Maternity and nursing wear that's as comfortable as it is conscious

Toys, including plush and upcycled linen dolls, with wooden toys launching soon

Lifestyle accessories such as bags, hair clips, bedding, and gift sets

Every kidswear garment comes with a seed ball potli, encouraging children to plant trees and connect with the planet--one outfit at a time.

Since its launch in 2020, Ed-a-Mamma has grown into a full-fledged ecosystem of conscious living. What began as a sustainable kidswear brand has now expanded to include maternity collections, books, toys, and seasonal gifting--all designed around the idea that childhood is better when rooted in nature.

From repurposed trims and reusable tags to non-toxic fabrics and thoughtful packaging, every detail reflects the brand's mission to raise a generation of environmentally mindful citizens.

In 2023, Ed-a-Mamma entered a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), a move that has helped accelerate its growth and expand its retail footprint across the country. (ANI)

