Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood actor and producer Alison Brie shared a hilarious acting fail memory from her time on the hit show 'Hannah Montana'.

According to E! News on Thursday (local time) while appearing on an episode of 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, Alison recalled the audition for her first on-screen role on 'Hannah Montana'. While looking at a picture of herself she said, "What a face. You know, I was very excited. But the thing I remember most is that I decided to go in for my audition with, like, a very broad Long Island accent. Not requested!"

The host of the show, Jimmy asked her about her role on the hit show, to which she replied that she played a "kooky hairdresser that is hired by the brother's nemesis."

The 'Happiest Season' star then went into the acting mode and portrayed the hairdresser, shouting in a heavy L.I. accent, "Ya need a haircut? I'll do it! I'll do it! Gimme your hair!" Jimmy laughed on as Alison further shared, "Like--but then I book the part. I come in for the first rehearsal with the director and everybody and I'm doing my shtick, and the director's just like, 'Great. Just lose the accent. We'll go from there."

Alison has come a long way from her Hannah Montana days. On the show she also briefly spoke about her latest project, 'Promising Young Women', which she said is "so unique" and "has a lot of surprises." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)