Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Padma Award winners, announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026.

Taking to his X handle, Allu Arjun lauded the contributions of later actor Dharmendra, besides Mammootty, R. Madhavan, Rajendra Prasad, and Murali Mohan. He also congratulated cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur for their achievements in Indian cricket.

The actor also highlighted the contributions of the actors Rajendra Prasad and Murali Mohan to the Telugu cinema industry.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the Padma Award winners for this prestigious national honour. A special salute to Dharmendra ji on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. Congratulations to Mammootty garu on the Padma Bhushan, for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. Congratulations to R Madhavan garu, Rohit Sharma garu and Harmanpreet Kaur garu on being conferred the Padma Shri, recognising excellence, leadership and lasting impact in their respective fields. A proud moment for Telugu cinema as Rajendra Prasad garu & Murali Mohan garu receive the Padma Shri, honouring decades of remarkable contribution to Tollywood. Respect," wrote Allu Arjun.

The government yesterday announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their contributions to the nation. (ANI)

